CPD: 31-year-old man shot

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Police say one person was hurt in a shooting early Sunday morning in Champaign.

A press release from the Champaign Police Department (CPD) says it happened at 12:37 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Hickory and Bellefontaine streets.

Arriving at the scene, officers found a 31-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his lower extremity. Police gave him medical aid at the scene and he was taken to an area hospital for further treatment.

The man is expected to survive his injuries.

Police say their initial investigation found that a disagreement led to the man being shot.

CPD says their investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made as of Sunday. No further information was immediately available.

Police are also asking anyone in the area with outdoor video camera systems to contact them, as that may assist their investigation.

If you have any information, you can contact police at 217-351-4545 or submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477, online at 373tips.com or through the “P3 Tips” mobile app.

Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible for this shooting.