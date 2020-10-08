CPD: 29-year-old man killed in shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in west Champaign.

It happened just after 2 a.m. Thursday near William Street and Duncan Road.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a 29-year-old man laying in the middle of the street. He had been shot several times.

Police say he was taken to an area hospital but died a short time later.

Their initial investigation found that the man was on foot when one or more suspects approached him. Several rounds were fired, and he was hit in his upper torso area.

The Champaign Police Department continues to investigate. No arrested have been made as of 8 a.m. Thursday.