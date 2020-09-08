CPD: 27-year-old shot Labor Day evening

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — City police are investigating a Monday night shooting in west Champaign that hospitalized one.

A press release from the Champaign Police Department says officers were dispatched at 9:16 p.m. Monday to an area hospital after a gunshot victim was taken there by a personal car.

They met with a 27-year-old man with two gunshot wounds, who required surgery.

Police say his condition is unknown. Their initial investigation found the shooting took place prior to a verbal argument outside of an apartment building in the 100 block of Kenwood Road.

Champaign Police are actively investigating the incident, the release adds. No further information was immediately available Tuesday morning, and no arrests have been made.

Police are also asking anyone in the area with outdoor video camera systems to contact them, as that may assist their investigation.

If you have any information, you can contact police at 217-351-4545 or submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477, online at 373tips.com or through the “P3 Tips” mobile app.

Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible for this shooting.