CPD: 18-year-old shot in foot

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Police say an 18-year-old is expected to survive his injuries after being shot Monday evening after he was shot by someone inside of a car in Champaign.

A press release from the Champaign Police Department (CPD) said officers responded at 7:47 p.m. Monday to a reported shooting in the 1600 block of Devonshire Drive. Arriving at the scene, police saw several shell casings lying in the street.

They started collecting evidence and speaking with witnesses and then found an 18-year-old at a nearby residence. CPD said he had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his foot.

Before he was taken to an area hospital for treatment, the Champaign Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services provided aid to the shooting victim.

Related Content Police investigate Champaign shooting Video

CPD said the 18-year-old was riding a bicycle eastbound on that block of Devonshire Drive when someone shot at him from inside of a car.

Police say a dark-colored car was seen speeding away after he was shot.

CPD continues their investigation into the shooting. No one has been arrested as of Tuesday morning.

Police are also asking anyone in the area with outdoor video camera systems to contact them, as that may assist their investigation.

If you have any information, you can contact police at 217-351-4545 or submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477, online at 373tips.com or through the “P3 Tips” mobile app.

Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible for this shooting.