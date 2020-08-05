COVID-testing rules pose challenges for Uni High families

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The new COVID-19 testing guidelines for the University of Illinois could create a hurdle for its University Laboratory High School families.

On-camps testing will be required for all faculty — including staff or students who need to be on campus for “any reason for any length of time.”

Andy Wilson with Uni High’s Health and Safety Task Force says that includes the high school. Now, they need to figure out what parents will need to do in order to pick up remote learning supplies before the beginning of the school year.

“How do we manage the logistical difficulties of saying, ‘okay, everybody, come pick up your computers, come pick up your supplies. But you need to go get tested a maximum of four days before and share those results with us,'” says Wilson. “Because, you know, who’s doing that? Which family member is going to be doing that? How are they going to be sharing those results with us?”

The university says that technically the requirement is for the start of the semester, but it’s strongly urging people to start getting tested now.