COVID testing has decreased during past few weeks

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Public health officials in central Illinois say COVID testing has decreased dramatically in the last few weeks.

They say it’s because most people who have been vaccinated don’t need to keep testing.

Another factor – schools are out of session.

The amount of ongoing testing has gone down.

Hospitals are still testing when people have procedures or surgeries, or if someone is being admitted.

“People who are not fully vaccinated are still at the same risk as they were before vaccines were around,” said Awais Vaid, the deputy administrator and epidemiologist for the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District. “So for a person that’s not vaccinated, that risk is still there.”

Officials say if you have traveled in the country or abroad, or if you have been around people who have symptoms or have been exposed, you are at an increased risk of getting COVID.

Be sure to get tested if this is the case.