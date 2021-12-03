COVID-related issues force remote learning at two schools

HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Two schools in the Hoopeston Area School District are going remote because of COVID-19 related issues.

The superintendent says John Greer School is temporarily closed because of COVID staffing issues. It will reopen on Thursday, December 9. To see more details, click here.

The district also announced Maple Grade School is temporarily closing because of a rise in COVID cases. Students are expected to return on Monday, December 13. If you’d like to learn more about what families can expect, click here.