COVID-related death reported at Decatur Correctional Center

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman who was incarcerated at a state prison in Decatur has died while battling COVID-19.

A Monday report by the Illinois Department of Corrections (IDOC) says the inmate was in her 70s and her case of the virus was still active when she died Thursday.

She is the only COVID-related death reported at the Decatur facility since the start of the pandemic.

IDOC’s website says 82 inmates at the Decatur Correctional Center have tested positive for COVID-19, with only one case listed as active.

Another 42 guards have tested positive at the facility. Two of the cases are still active.