COVID precautions keeping healthcare facility safe

PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A Paxton facility that serves seniors is implementing strict rules during the pandemic, and their guidelines have already stopped a possible coronavirus case.

Earlier in April, Accolade Healthcare had a resident test positive for COVID-19. To double check, they were tested two more times and they came back negative. Even if that resident was confirmed to have coronavirus, Accolade Administrator Jonas Hoedebecke says they are well prepared to handle it.

“Whether or not we get a positive case, have a positive case, we’re confident that we’re able to manage it because we’ve been managing it since day one,” says Hoedebecke. “We’ve been operating under the assumption that every single one of those people has COVID.”

Accolade says they have also focused on training their workers to take safety measures at home. That way the possibility of COVID in their buildings is as low as possible.