COVID issues: North Mac pauses classes due to ongoing staffing shortages

Covid-19 seen under the microscope. (Getty Images)

VIRDEN, Ill. (WCIA) — North Mac School District posted to Facebook on Monday, letting people know there won’t be any classes on Tuesday.

This means no in-person or virtual learning.

Officials said this is a result of continued and increased staffing shortages due to positive COVID-19 cases among faculty and staff, specifically in the student transportation department.

School officials stated they hope to resume in-person learning on Wednesday.

In addition, the COVID-19 dashboard for Springfield Public Schools – District 186 shows nearly 2,000 students in the district are currently in exclusion.

113 staff members are in exclusion.

Last week, a temporary transition to remote learning was applied to several places across the school district due to COVID-19 concerns. This week, all schools have been back to in-person learning.

More information will be updated when it becomes available.