COVID-19 vaccine eligibility after new updates

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A new update on the COVID-19 vaccine was announced.

People under the age of 65 with pre-existing medical conditions will soon be able to get the shot.

Several people are worried that by adding more people to the list of eligibility, it will be much harder for senior citizens and frontline workers, who are still waiting for their appointments, to get the vaccine.

However, there are many others that are hopeful that the more people that can get vaccinated, the better it will be for everyone.

Danville resident Kris Lucas got her first dose of the vaccine today. She waited three weeks for her appointment, but she left in good spirits. When asked about the changes in vaccine eligibility, she said, “I think that’s wonderful. I think the more that are vaccinated, the better. We all need to be vaccinated, so we can move forward and get over this and get on with our lives.”

The increase in eligibility is set to begin on Wednesday, February 25th.

In other COVID-19 vaccine news, more than 300 new vaccine sites have been added across the state of Illinois since yesterday. There are now more than 850 vaccination locations open to the public. The State of Illinois is also partnering with CVS, Kroger, Meijer, Walgreens, and Walmart pharmacies to provide as many COVID-19 vaccinations as possible.

Officials said that because the vaccine supply is limited, appointments are still required. They are also encouraging people to sign up for their second dose while they are getting their first vaccination.