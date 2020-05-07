COVID-19 patient recovers, returns home

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A COVID-19 patient who spent more than a month in the hospital finally returned home, symptom-free.

Dozens of people gathered to watch 64-year-old Dave Ford, of Urbana, leave OSF Heart of Mary. Ford fought COVID-19 for 7 weeks at the facility. He was on a ventilator for 15 days. Ford is now home with his family, but at one point, his doctors weren’t sure he was going to make it.

“I had the easy part, I just slept. God did everything else, and people’s prayers. And I know my Mission Partners that I’ve known all these years, they weren’t going to let me go. They were working as hard as they could to keep me,” says Ford.

Ford has been part of the Central Transport Team at the facility for almost 20 years.

Picture and video courtesy of OSF Heart of Mary