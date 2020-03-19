COVID-19 grounds Honor Flight

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The global pandemic is now impacting American heroes. COVID-19 has grounded May’s scheduled Land of Lincoln Honor Flight for veterans.

Organizers referred to the Centers for Disease Control’s advisory to avoid all non-essential air travel and suggested social distancing. All those who were scheduled to take the flight, have been notified and will be offered the chance to take the trip in September.

Organizers say the health and safety of veterans, their guardians and all supporters of Land of Lincoln Honor Flights must be protected during this unprecedented and challenging time in history.