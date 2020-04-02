COVID-19
COVID-19 cases in county increase

IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Two more cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the county. Both will remain in isolation per IDPH regulations.

Those with confirmed cases include:

  • Male in his 50’s
  • Male in his 40’s
  • Male in his 20’s
  • Male in his 30’s

No other information is being released about the patients.

Since it’s a rapidly evolving situation, health officials are trying to stay on top of cases. People are being asked to practice social distancing and stay-at-home to decrease exposure rates.

Those who are sick should stay home. If you have a respiratory illness, stay home for 7 days after symptoms started and 3 days after fever has stopped without the use of fever-reducing medications and cough or sore throat has improved. Stay home if not severely ill or unless your doctor advises otherwise.

