COVID-19 case reported at Tuscola’s North Ward Elementary School

TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — Tuscola School District Superintendent Gary Alexander has confirmed a person has tested positive for COVID-19 at North Ward Elementary School.

Alexander said in a press release the Douglas County Health Department and North Ward will contact you if your child is considered a close contact of the case.

“Please continue to monitor your child’s health and keep them home if they develop symptoms,” he says.

The release adds that if your child has had close contact with a known case of the virus, you should keep them at home and notify the county health department, your doctor, and the Tuscola School District.

“Thankfully the positive cases at North Ward have not had a connection with one another,” Alexander says. “These are isolated incidents that are occurring at the same time.”

“Whenever we have a positive case reported in any building, we always look at how how we can make every situation safer and better. That may include moving a desk, restructuring a learning activity, or sometimes we simply do not need to do anything.”

“Each building makes sure the cleaning protocols are followed and our staff and students have done a great job adjusting to the COVID-19 protocols. The school district is appreciative of the efforts of all stakeholders.”