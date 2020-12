SULLIVAN, Ill. (WCIA) — Many nursing homes are closed to visitors during the COVID-19.

However one location is bringing families together by thinking outside of the box.

The Courtyard Estates of Sullivan has installed an indoor visiting booth. It’s a Christmas gift from the Art Welsh family, “with special thanks to Chuck and Kathy for their attention to every detail.”

The booth also has hugging gloves, so you can safely embrace that special loved one.