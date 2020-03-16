Courthouse closes; cases continued

Closings
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Justice departments have decided to close the Champaign County Courthouse to general court business beginning Monday. It’s expected to resume normal business Monday, March 30. 

Any court appearances scheduled during that time will be continued. Emergency hearings including protective orders and juvenile detention will be addressed each day with a limited staff. 

Courthouse employees should get further instructions from their supervisors, while the justice departments say people with court hearings scheduled should stay in touch with their attorneys. 

