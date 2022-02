CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A 19-year-old pleaded not guilty Monday in connection to a car hijacking that happened on Feb. 1.

This was Sintrae Cobb’s first appearance at the Champaign County Courthouse.

Cobb faces multiple charges, including armed robbery, vehicular hijacking, possession of a stolen vehicle and resisting a police officer.

His next court date is scheduled for Mar. 8.