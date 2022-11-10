URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — A popular Urbana restaurant is under new ownership. Kim and Bill Colbrook took lead at the Courier Cafe on Monday and said they’re ready to keep the cafe’s cozy atmosphere alive.

The Colbrooks said they ate there often and want to keep many aspects of it the same. That includes the menu, but they said they’re looking to add more options and extend their hours.

“We want to possibly serve breakfast all day, I think that’s important, I love an omelet for an evening meal, I’m a big breakfast fan,” Colbrook said. “When people come here, it feels like home, and we want to maintain that.”

“We want to continue his legacy. We love Urbana, we love the cultural diversity,” she added.

She said they’re also hoping to add a Sunday dining option, which could include a roast beef dinner.

Courier Cafe is closed on Mondays, but open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday and Sunday, at 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

For more information, visit their website.