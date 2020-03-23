Couple look to donate house during pandemic

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Selling your house can be a herculean task, but selling your house during a pandemic can be nearly impossible.

That is why Karin Maher and Doug Larson are taking a home off the market. In the mean time, they are asking the public to help find a way to do good for people directly affected by coronavirus. They are looking for an organization who can use the house for good while the pandemic is going on.

“Right now we’re able to pull it off market for a little while and so we were hoping for the next two, three, four months or so, if we can find a best use for it in the community for people who really need it, we’d love to do that,” says Maher.

Maher had made the post to social media on Sunday and got dozens of shares and comments. Her inbox was filled with ideas, including making it into a daycare for first responders, a home away from home for medical professionals, and have it become an extended shelter for child welfare services.

Maher and Larson both grew up in Champaign-Urbana. They knew this kind of thing would have people jumping to action.

“I wouldn’t say I was terribly surprised,” says Larson. “It’s a good community, I think there’s a lot of good people here always doing a lot of good things. I think this just brings out the best in people.”

Maher says they will not charge whoever takes it rent or utilities. She hopes to have something lined up in the next few days.

“I think we’d like to get someone in there fast,” says Maher. “There’s a lot of red tape being cut right now which is good to make some things happen.”

Whenever it happens, Maher and Larson say they hope this inspires more people to help out anyway they can.