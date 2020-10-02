Couple begins leaving coats out for people in need

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — With the weather getting colder, a couple is expanding their outreach to people in need right now.

Over the last week the couple has started hanging coats, hats, and blankets on the fence outside their house. Their Blessing Box pantry is still going strong and has continued to help people.

The house on the corner of Avenue A and Warrington Avenue in Danville used to look like any other on the street. With a food pantry built along the sidewalk and clothes hung along the fence, people now know it as the house that’s there to help.

“It’s our fence cause it’s our house, but honestly we’re trying to make it a community fence,” says Brenda Henderson.

The Henderson’s got the idea for the Blessing Box over the summer when they saw someone in another state start their own. Now the pantry gets restocked daily. Henderson has worked to keep people warm in the past and now seemed like the perfect time to do it again.

“I’ve always had a heart for clothing ministry,” says Henderson. “I had a clothing ministry at Calvary Baptist years ago, so I thought ‘Freely we receive, freely we give.’ That’s Matthew 10:8. I just thought that’s what it is, it’s free. We wanted to give it free, cut out of the love of the lord.”

The coats have only been out for about a week, but Henderson says she has seen a lot of people already benefitting. They have gotten donations from the community to keep the fence covered with coats. With the year affecting so many people the way it has, uniting for people in need was what they wanted most.

“If they don’t have a coat and there’s a coat here, that saves them money,” says Henderson. “I guess it’s like you’re trying to help them in their time of need. That’s what we’re supposed to do.”