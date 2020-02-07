County treasurer prepares Carle refund

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Treasurer’s Office has released a statement it is prepared to issue a refund check to the Carle Foundation based on a recent court ruling. The figures due from each taxing body were determined with specific details from the court ruling. No decision has been made whether the ruling will be appealed.
|The Carle Foundation – Refund Liability Per Court Ruling Affected Taxing Districts TY 2005 – 2011
|Champaign County Government
|$1,481,897.85
| Forest Preserve District
|$156,913.58
| Parkland College
|$967,414.87
| City of Urbana
|$2,531,912.24
| Cunningham Township
|$376,295.85
| CU MTD
|$517,467.44
| CU Public Health District
|$208,589.71
|Total:
|$6,240,491.53