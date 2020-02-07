County treasurer prepares Carle refund

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Treasurer’s Office has released a statement it is prepared to issue a refund check to the Carle Foundation based on a recent court ruling. The figures due from each taxing body were determined with specific details from the court ruling. No decision has been made whether the ruling will be appealed.

The Carle Foundation – Refund Liability Per Court Ruling Affected Taxing Districts TY 2005 – 2011
Champaign County Government $1,481,897.85
Forest Preserve District
$156,913.58
Parkland College
$967,414.87
City of Urbana
$2,531,912.24
Cunningham Township
$376,295.85
CU MTD
$517,467.44
CU Public Health District
$208,589.71
Total: $6,240,491.53

