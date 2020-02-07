County treasurer prepares Carle refund

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) -- Police have identified a suspect for a shooting last month. Authorities say Milton Davis, of Champaign, is wanted for aggravated battery with a firearm.

Investigators say he shot a 25-year old woman Saturday, January 25, about 10:45 pm, in the 100-block of Kenwood Road. Davis is male, black, 25-years old, 5'10", 170 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.