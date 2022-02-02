County to cease plow operations

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Highway Department will cease plow operations from 6 p.m. Wednesday until 6 a.m. Thursday due to the forecasted high winds and white out conditions.

Officials said based on the information that they have received from the National Weather Service, winds will continue to gust at 35 MPH to 40 MPH on Thursday.

According to officials, road conditions will not improve until Friday when the winds are forecasted to be in the 10 to 15 MPH range.

Officials advise people to only travel if absolutely necessary.

Champaign County Highway Department will have plows stationed throughout the county overnight to aid in emergency calls if needed.