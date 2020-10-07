County sees record amount of early voters

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — This year, an unprecedented amount of early voters have cast their ballots in Macon County for the General Election.

The clerk said this is the most they have received so far in the county’s history. There have been about 400 votes per day.

That has remained constant every day since early voting started last month. “Looking back in our history, we keep track of how many people vote each day of early voting, and we’ve never had this many people vote this early,” said County Clerk Josh Tanner. “That’s not to say that we’ll end up with more early votes than we’ve had in previous elections, but at this point in time we have more.”

The clerk said this is 3-4 times the normal amount of ballots cast at this point in early voting. As a reminder, early voting runs up until Election Day on November 3.