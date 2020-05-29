County sees first positive test

EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Edgar County was just one of two counties in Illinois that did not have a case of coronavirus, but the county announced its first case on the same day the state is reopening.

Edgar County Public Health says the person is at home recovering. People who live there are being reminded to be careful as the state moves into Phase Three.

Horizon Health has been doing a lot of tests around the county. Chief Nursing Officer Tiffany Turner says some people may have gotten lax when it came to precautions, but her hospital has and will continue to be dilligent.

“Now that we’ve had a positive test, we do have a heightened awareness,” says Turner. “We’re doing a good job of masking, doing social distancing, washing our hands and making sure that the facility has sterilization processes in place?”

Horizon also says it has systems in place to handle more positive cases, but they are hoping it does not come to that.

The first positive case in Illinois came back in January. Since then, there have been more than 117,000 cases. Edgar County Public Health says it had almost 700 negative tests before today. It has two more results pending.