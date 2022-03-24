DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Another road in Douglas County will be shutting down as crews replace a bridge over the Kaskaskia River.

County Road 1450N between County Roads 530E and 600E will be shutting down on Monday at 7 a.m. The bridge carrying CR 1450N over the Kaskaskia will be completely removed and a new bridge will be built in the same location. Construction is expected to last approximately 80 working days.

The road will be closed to through traffic, but but people with property in the construction zone will still be able to access their property. School bus and mail service will also be also have access to those properties.

The travelling public is reminded to use caution when driving through construction zones and to abide by the posted traffic control signs and devices.