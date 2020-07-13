County reports two new COVID-19 cases confirmed

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Health officials announced Monday Vermilion County has reached a total of 87 positive cases of COVID-19.

Doug Toole, Vermilion County’s Public Health Administrator, said in an emailed statement Monday two residents in their 50s tested positive for the virus.

“One is a family relative of a positive case from last week,” he added.

On Saturday, the Vermilion County Health Department announced on Facebook they received positive test results overnight for two cases.

As of Monday, their department has recorded 7,613 negative test results.

Two men, both in their 70s, have died in Vermilion County after testing positive for COVID-19.