County reports three new COVID-19 cases confirmed

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

FORD COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Health officials in Ford County announced Monday they have reached 40 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The Ford County Public Health Department (FCPHD) said in a press release they have confirmed three new cases. They include a woman in her 30s, a woman in her 40s, and a man in his 80s.

On April 7, a man in his 80s who tested positive for the virus died in Ford County.

FCPHD officials continue to investigate and contact all persons who may have been exposed to the virus.

“Federal privacy restrictions prohibit the release of any further information,” it added in the release.

Data published online on the Illinois Department of Public Health’s website showed as of Friday a total of seven cases associated with long-term care facilities in Ford County. Five cases were at Accolade Healthcare; the status was listed as open.

Two cases were located at Accolade Healthcare of Paxton Senior Living, with their status listed as ‘closed.’