County reports 79 new COVID-19 cases

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Health Department is tracking 7,428 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Administrator Doug Toole said in a emailed statement that the department reported 79 new cases Sunday.

They include the following:

Age Group # of cases 80s 3 70s 1 60s 10 50s 15 40s 11 30s 12 20s 9 Teenagers 8 Grade school-aged children 9 Pre-scooler 1

Toole added the state Mobile COVID-Testing team will return to the front parking lot of the health department on Saturday and Sunday.

“We will have three vaccination clinics at the Health Department this week, focusing on second-dose vaccinations for health-care providers and first-dose vaccinations for educators,” he says.