February 07 2021 05:30 pm

County reports 79 new COVID-19 cases

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Health Department is tracking 7,428 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Administrator Doug Toole said in a emailed statement that the department reported 79 new cases Sunday.

They include the following:

Age Group # of cases
80s3
70s1
60s10
50s15
40s11
30s12
20s9
Teenagers8
Grade school-aged children9
Pre-scooler1

Toole added the state Mobile COVID-Testing team will return to the front parking lot of the health department on Saturday and Sunday.

“We will have three vaccination clinics at the Health Department this week, focusing on second-dose vaccinations for health-care providers and first-dose vaccinations for educators,” he says.

