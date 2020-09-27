County reports 30th COVID-death

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Coles County Health Department (CCHD) announced Sunday that another person who was COVID-positive has died.

They were the 30th person to die in the county with COVID-19.

“We would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends,” said a press release from CCHD. “We ask for respect and privacy as they mourn the loss of their loved one in this very difficult time.”

A total of 1,524 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Coles County. The department reported 16 new cases on Sunday as well.

Two cases in Coles County were hospitalized, and 160 were recovering at home.

CCHD says 1,332 have recovered after testing positive for the virus.