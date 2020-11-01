County reports 12 new COVID-19 cases

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Health Department (VCHD) is tracking 185 active cases of coronavirus.

Public Health Administrator Doug Toole said on Sunday 12 people have tested positive for COVID-19.

They include one person in their 60s, five in their 50s, one in their 40s, one in their 30s, three in their 20s, and one pre-schooler.

A total of 1,675 positive cases have been reported in the county. The department has received 37,555 negative test results.

The VCHD said in a Facebook post that of the 185 active cases, 17 were hospitalized and the other 171 were under home isolation.

It also said that the Illinois Department of Public Health’s Mobile COVID-testing team will be in the front parking lot of the Danville Area Community College from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Monday, Nov. 2 through Sunday, Nov. 8.

Region 6 will undergo additional mitigation measures starting Monday, Nov. 2.

The VCHD is also hosting two flu-vaccination clinics for adults. One will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 6, and the next from 9a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 7.

The VCHD accepts most insurances for flu vaccinations.