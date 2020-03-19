County recoreder wants recount of primary

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The 2020 Illinois Primary went as planned with few issues on Tuesday, but now two days after the fact one Republican in Champaign County saw something in the results that worried him.

It was a timestamp on one of the results pages issued by the County Clerk’s Office. A page of the early voting results shows it was filed on March 16 at 10:19 p.m., which was the day before the election. Champaign County Recorder Mark Shelden says if they did count votes then, it is against state law.

“I just kind of can’t believe it could be done or would be done,” says Shelden. “It’s not legal, nobody would even consider doing it in any other county. Now we need a full investigation of this. I also believe we need every ballot recounted. I have no confidence right now that things were done accurately.”

Shelden points to state election code in chapter 19 where is says election ballots “shall not be counted until the day after the polls are closed on election day.”

The State Board of Elections agreed with Shelden on that mark. They say it appeared to have happened in Champaign County. But counting votes early was not their biggest worry.

“The greater concern is that early voting results not be made public before polls close on election day, as this could influence voter behavior,” says spokesperson Matt Dietrich. “At this point there is no indication that any early voting results were made public before polls closed on March 17.”

County Clerk Aaron Ammons responded to those claims on his Facebook page. He says votes were counted the night before the election, but both parties were present.

“A Democratic and Republican judge executed this process, jointly handled the ballots, and both signed off on the corresponding written results,” wrote Ammons.

He says the results were stored on a thumb drive and it was placed in a locked box. Ammons says the process was in place before he became clerk.