County phone lines down

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Portions of the phone system serving county government offices, primarily the downtown County Complex, are temporarily out of service.

Those offices and departments impacted include the Sangamon County Jail, Sheriff’s administrative office, Circuit Clerk, State’s Attorney, Public Defender, Adult and Juvenile Probation, Coroner, Recorder, County Clerk, Treasurer, Regional Planning Commission, Regional Office of Education and the Veteran’s Assistance Commission.

Those attempting to call a county office without phone service will receive a busy signal. The phone system for Sangamon County Central Dispatch/911 is working. Those dealing with an emergency situation should still call 911.

Those wishing to contact the Sheriff’s Office for a non-emergency, but timely, issue should call (217) 753 – 6666. The County is working with AT&T technicians on restoring service. Once service is restored a notice will be sent out. The County’s website and email system is working.