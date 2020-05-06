County opens administrative building to public

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Administrative Building is opening back up to public, but only for essential reasons.

The county says they have safeguards in place to protect their employees and they are giving them personal protective equipment. They also have signs on doors asking people to wear a mask inside. The county sent out property taxes and wanted to be there for them.

“We wanted to be considerate to the taxpayers who may have a questions regarding they taxes or who many want to pay them in person,” says County Board Chairman Larry Baughn.