County offering no-cost COVID testing

DEWITT/PIATT COUNTY (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health is bringing a mobile COVID-testing team to Clinton on Saturday, Jan. 9.

It will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department, 5924 Revere Road.

A flyer says simple nasal swabs will be used and results will be available within 4-7 days.

There is no cost for testing. People should bring their insurance card if they have one, but you can still be tested if you don’t have insurance.

Anyone can be tested. You do not have to have symptoms or be sick.