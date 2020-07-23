County not worried about more positive tests

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Vermilion County recorded its highest amount of positive coronavirus cases on Tuesday, 12 total.

Another seven were reported for Wednesday. While it may seem concerning more tests are coming back positive, public health says the most important number is staying low.

“Vermilion County has been very aggressive about doing testing,” says Administrator Douglas Toole. “We’ve had about 10,000 negatives and 125 positives. That’s not great, but that’s still a very good positivity rate.”

That number jumped to 132 after Wednesday’s numbers came in, but it’s still only a 1.28 positivity rate. The percentage is calculated from the amount of people who test positive out of all the people in the county who are tested. Public Health says mobile testing sites are being set up around the county this week, but those results will not be in until next week. With more tests coming, Toole says it is important to keep an eye on the positivity rate to really see how the County is doing during the pandemic.

“It just makes sense as you test more people you’re going to get more positives,” says Toole. “Our rate has been pretty consistent throughout all that. You hate to see 12 new ones in a day, but again, you take a look at the seven-day average and we’re still in a very good spot.”

The seven-day average for Vermilion County is only 1.8 percent, which is less than the 3.4 rate across the state.