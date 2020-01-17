County needs more warming centers

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — There are plenty of people who need to find shelter during bad weather, and Macon County needs more places for people to go.

The Emergency Management Agency says it needs warming centers that are open on the weekend and holidays. A majority of warming centers available now are open during what would be considered regular business hours. Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Jamie Belcher says the centers help more people than those without a place to stay.

“There’s obviously the homeless population that’s out there,” says Belcher. “Then there’s also those individuals who may have a home who aren’t able to afford the whole power bill that some of these older homes can rack up. So they want to cut down on their heat and energy consumption.”

Warming centers are most often community centers, churches, and other businesses. Here is a list of the current Macon County warming centers: