County jail renovation not likely

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A referendum to consolidate and relocate the Champaign County Jail and Sheriff’s Office is not likely to be on November’s ballot, even though the Sheriff and the County Board think it is time for an update.

For more than a decade county leaders have been considering what to do about it. The building is close to 40 years old. They want to renovate the satellite jail on Lierman and move there. From doors randomly opening, to leaks in the roof, to roach infestations, Sheriff Dustin Heuerman says something at the downtown location needs to change.

“This is not an environment that my employees deserve to work in, let alone inmates deserve to live in,” says Heuerman. “Those are some of the issues where it’s not like a band-aid. ‘Why don’t you patch the roof? Why don’t you do this?’ We’ve tried all those things to the extent where we can no longer do those.”

The county had talked about putting a referendum question on November’s ballot asking people if they want a tax increase to cover the relocation. It would cost between $40 million and $50 million to consolidate and renovate the satellite campus. For some at the county, they are not ready to make that kind of commitment yet.

“Despite a clear need to make changes in our county’s criminal justice infrastructure, we felt that the current fiscal uncertainty would make it extraordinarily difficult to pass this November,” says Facilities Committee Vice Chair Steve Summers.

With a full relocation not likely, at least for now, Heuerman says they are looking at more options.

“That doesn’t mean there are no deficiencies here,” says Heuerman. “That doesn’t mean that we’re all great at this point. It’s just starting to work on, ‘What is Plan B? What is a relocation plan for the Sheriff’s Office and Downtown Jail? Because every day it seems to be getting a little worse.'”

The county has considered renting space or making room at the Brookens Administrative Center. For the jail to consolidate, they may have to pay to have inmates housed at jails in other counties. They have a total of 140 between both locations right now, but not all of them would fit in the satellite jail because of laws keeping different types of criminals from staying near each other.