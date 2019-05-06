County jail looking for new recruits

Champaign County Sheriff Office

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) - The sheriff's office is launching a recruiting push to hire new prison guards.

The county jail is offering free tests for people who want to apply between now and June 8th.

In addition to the free test, you can also now take that test online as many times as you want. You no longer have to wait to take the test just once per year.

With a renewed focus on treating inmates with mental health, captain Karee Voges says the job is changing.

"Years ago I would’ve interviewed someone and expect them to have a criminal justice degree. That is not necessarily the number one degree we are looking for. We are looking for someone who has a communications degree, someone who might have an English degree. Bilingual is always a great asset. But someone who can communicate is huge for us," said Voges.

National Correctional Officer Week starts Monday.

Captain Voges said the county jail has at least two openings now, and could have more spots open up when guards retire.

