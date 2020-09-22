County implements new messaging alert system

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County residents now have a new tool to help them stay up to date on emergency situations.

A press release from the county says it has implemented a new high-speed mass notification service by OnSolve, LLC., called Sangamon Alert Messaging (SAM). The county says it’s the backbone of its emergenc0y communication outreach to both residents and staff,.

It can send telephone calls, text messages, emails, and posts to social media to inform people how to better protect life and property.

SAM will be used in emergency or time-sensitive situations, such as severe weather events, evacuation notices, floods, boil water notices, criminal activity, and missing persons or children.

The county says SAM can deliver telephone calls just seconds after public safety officials send out a message. They can also target geographical locations more percisely, only notifying community members specifically impacted by an alert.

Several government agencies and school districts can utilize SAM. They include:

Auburn Fire Protection DistrictLoami Fire Protection DistrictRochester Fire Protection District
Auburn Police DepartmentLoami Police DepartmentSangamon County Emergency Management
City of AuburnMechanicsburg Fire Protection DistrictSangamon County Rescue Squad
Village of BuffaloMechanicsburg, Village ofSangamon County Sheriff’s Office
Chatham Fire Protection DistrictNew Berlin CUSD #16Sherman Fire Protection District
Village of ChathamNew Berlin Police DepartmentSherman Police Department
Village of CurranPawnee CUSD #11Village of Sherman
Dawson Fire Protection DistrictPawnee Fire Protection DistrictSouthern View Police Department
Village of DawsonPawnee Police DepartmentVillage of Southern View
Village of DivernonVillage of PawneeSpaulding Police Department
Village of GrandviewPleasant Plains Fire Protection DistrictSpringfield City School District #186
Village of IlliopolisPleasant Plains Police DepartmentTri-City CUSD #1
Jerome Police DepartmentVillage of Pleasant PlainsTri-City Police Department
Village of JeromeRiverton Fire Protection DistrictCity of Virden
Leland Grove Police DepartmentRiverton Police DepartmentWilliamsville CUSD #15
City of Leland GroveVillage of RivertonVillage of Williamsville

Click here to sign up for SAM.

