County implements new messaging alert system

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County residents now have a new tool to help them stay up to date on emergency situations.

A press release from the county says it has implemented a new high-speed mass notification service by OnSolve, LLC., called Sangamon Alert Messaging (SAM). The county says it’s the backbone of its emergenc0y communication outreach to both residents and staff,.

It can send telephone calls, text messages, emails, and posts to social media to inform people how to better protect life and property.

SAM will be used in emergency or time-sensitive situations, such as severe weather events, evacuation notices, floods, boil water notices, criminal activity, and missing persons or children.

The county says SAM can deliver telephone calls just seconds after public safety officials send out a message. They can also target geographical locations more percisely, only notifying community members specifically impacted by an alert.

Several government agencies and school districts can utilize SAM. They include:

Auburn Fire Protection District Loami Fire Protection District Rochester Fire Protection District Auburn Police Department Loami Police Department Sangamon County Emergency Management City of Auburn Mechanicsburg Fire Protection District Sangamon County Rescue Squad Village of Buffalo Mechanicsburg, Village of Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office Chatham Fire Protection District New Berlin CUSD #16 Sherman Fire Protection District Village of Chatham New Berlin Police Department Sherman Police Department Village of Curran Pawnee CUSD #11 Village of Sherman Dawson Fire Protection District Pawnee Fire Protection District Southern View Police Department Village of Dawson Pawnee Police Department Village of Southern View Village of Divernon Village of Pawnee Spaulding Police Department Village of Grandview Pleasant Plains Fire Protection District Springfield City School District #186 Village of Illiopolis Pleasant Plains Police Department Tri-City CUSD #1 Jerome Police Department Village of Pleasant Plains Tri-City Police Department Village of Jerome Riverton Fire Protection District City of Virden Leland Grove Police Department Riverton Police Department Williamsville CUSD #15 City of Leland Grove Village of Riverton Village of Williamsville

Click here to sign up for SAM.