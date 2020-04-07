County health officials announce first COVID-19 death

FORD COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A man who had underlying health conditions and who was in his 80s has died after contracting COVID-19, Ford County Public Health Department officials announced Tuesday.

The death comes one day after FCPHD officials announced the second confirmed case of coronavirus in the county and on what Gov. JB Pritzker called the deadliest day of COVID-19 deaths across the state: 73 additional deaths since his press briefing Monday mark the largest “single-day increase” of the figure since the outbreak, he said.

“While FCPHD has chosen to issue a press release for this occurrence, we also want to highlight the federal regulatory requirements of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA),” FCPHD officials wrote in a release about the death. “In its Accountability requirements,

HIPAA requires we protect health data and its integrity, confidentiality, and availability. The Act provides protection regarding personal health information and there are consequences for healthcare providers and others who violate HIPAA. Therefore, we will not disclose any person’s name, address, where they work, or their frequently visited places.”

One additional case of COVID-19 was announced later Tuesday afternoon, bringing the total of confirmed cases to three, officials said.