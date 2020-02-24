County Head Start programs getting millions in federal funds

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin announced more than $7 million in federal funding to Head Start and Early Head Start programs in the county.

It’s through the Administration for Children and Families (ACF) which is a division of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

It provides technical assistance while helping build strategic partnerships to promote social and economical well-being of children and families. The programs focus on education, nutrition, socio-emotional development and physical and mental health for children birth to 5.

$5,416,903 is allocated for Head Start while $1,883,718 is allocated for Early Head Start programs for a total of $7,300,621 in federal funds to the county.

