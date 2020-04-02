County forest preserves offer respite

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — With people confused about where they can go, if anywhere, to relieve some cabin fever, the Champaign County Forest Preserve District issued a press release detailing its current operations in light of recent directives made by Governor JB Pritzker.

Forest preserves will be open for hiking, dog walking, fishing and other outdoor recreational pursuits so residents can relax, exercise and connect with nature.

However, people are urged to adhere to rules of social distancing and keeping at least six feet away from others as well as bringing your own hand sanitizer for use while on public grounds.