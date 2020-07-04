County fair, queen pageant canceled

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A second county fair cancellation was announced Thursday.

In a Facebook post Thursday morning, organizers with the Cumberland County Fair said they will not go on with their event this summer, adding their board “had to take into account many considerations making this decision, including the loss of state funding.”

It was also previously announced that a queen pageant would still be held, whether or not the fair was cancelled. Fair organizers said on Thursday that was “no longer the case. The Cumberland County Fair Queen Pageants have all been cancelled as well.”

The post also stated that they were ready to move forward from 2020 and were looking forward to bringing people a “spectacular county fair” in 2021.

However, not all events this summer at the Cumberland County Fairgrounds have been canned. The Kentucky Headhunters on Aug. 15 will still perform, the post added, and the Flat Drag Races on Aug. 21 is still a ‘go’ as well. The Demolition Derby on Aug. 22 will also be held, but “with some changes.”

The Kentucky Headhunters will still perform this August at the Cumberland County Fairgrounds, board officials said Thursday.

“We appreciate your understanding and we look forward to seeing you at some of the special events at the fairgrounds in August.”

Also canceled Thursday was Effingham County’s fair, just northeast of Cumberland County.