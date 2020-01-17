County Democratic chair calls for Spencer’s resignation

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — The Piatt County Democratic Party Central Committee Chair Sheila Maloney is calling on County Board Chair Ray Spencer to resign, following his January 13th indictment on four Class 3 felony charges.

Maloney explained members of the Piatt County Democratic Central Committee and other concerned Democrats met to discuss the impact of Spencer’s actions. The group agreed that although a verdict has not been reached, the criminal charges brought against Chairman Spencer have shaken trust in local government.

“While Mr. Spencer should be guaranteed a presumption of innocence in his court proceedings, his elected leadership role places him in a position where he is held to a higher standard of accountability and public trust,” Maloney stated. “Unfortunately, that trust has been lost. In order to restore the integrity of our local government, I am calling on Ray Spencer to resign as County Board Chair and as a member of the Piatt County Board.”

Maloney also addressed the other Board Members’ knowledge of the actions in question, again calling for more accountability and transparency.

“The report released by WCIA indicated there was some conflicting information on whether or not other County Board Members were aware of what was going on,” said Maloney. “I would like to request that our Board Members come forward to explain when they became aware of Mr. Spencer’s alleged criminal actions and what actions they took when they learned what transpired.”

Maloney is the chair of the Piatt County Democrats, which aims for more responsive and responsible local government.