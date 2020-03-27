County confirms second COVID-19 case

IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill — Health department officials in Iroquois County have announced Friday the county’s second case of COVID-19.

A press release from the Iroquois County Public Health Department (ICPHD) stated a man in their 40’s who resides in their county was tested Tuesday, and results came back positive on Friday. He is reportedly doing well, and is cooperating will public health officials. He remains in isolation, the release added.

The first case of COVID-19 was reported Thursday. That individual was a man in his 50’s and was also reported as doing well at the time.

No further details about those individuals were available Friday.

The ICPHD continues to evaluate exposures and contact individuals who they believe are at an increased risk of contracting the virus. They also said even though there have been confirmed cases in their county, “this is not cause for panic.”

They suggested that the public continue to practice social distancing and adhere to the following safety measures.

Stay home as much as possible with adherence to the Governor’s Shelter at Home requirement.

If gatherings are necessary, limit the number of people to 10 or less.

Call to check on family, neighbors, and older adults instead of visiting.

Check with your provider about telehealth options if you feel ill.

Remember to continue using proper hand hygiene.

Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when sneezing or coughing. Dispose of the tissue immediately. If no tissue is available, sneeze or cough into your elbow.

Do not shake hands. Instead, use another non-contact method to address others.

Clean frequently touched surfaces often.

The ICPHD asks those who are sick to stay home. They added if you have a respiratory illness, you should stay home for seven days after your symptoms start, and to stay home for three days after your fever has broken without the use of fever-reducing medicine and after your cough or sore throat has improved.

If you have a fever, cough, shortness of breath, cold or flu-like symptoms after three or four days, or if you are an older adult or have chronic health conditions, you should contact your doctor. Don’t go to a clinic or hospital without contacting first.

The health department will continue to post updated information here.