1  of  3
Breaking News
Murder suspect turns himself in to officers Prison staffer confirmed to have COVID-19 Police investigate shooting incident
COVID-19
Live Coronavirus Tracker

County confirms first case

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Authorities say the first case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in a local resident. The patient is at home in isolation and IDPH and CDC protocols have been implemented.

Public health officials are working to identify and actively monitor those who were in contact with the patient to reduce the risk of additional transmission. If you have flu-like symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath and sore throat, stay home and call your primary healthcare provider.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Golf Tour Extravaganza 2020

Don't Miss

Fill out my online form.