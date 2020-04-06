County confirms first case

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Authorities say the first case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in a local resident. The patient is at home in isolation and IDPH and CDC protocols have been implemented.

Public health officials are working to identify and actively monitor those who were in contact with the patient to reduce the risk of additional transmission. If you have flu-like symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath and sore throat, stay home and call your primary healthcare provider.

