County confirms 2nd case

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Health officials confirmed a second case of COVID-19 in the county. Authorities are working to identify and actively monitor people who were in contact with the newly identified patient in an effort to reduce additional transmission.

Residents with flu-like symptoms including fever, cough, shortness of breath and sore throat are asked to stay home and contact their doctor before going to a medical facility.

While officials expect an increase in local cases, they emphasize the impact social distancing, frequent hand washing, disinfecting commonly touched surfaces and staying home can have on slowing the infection rate.