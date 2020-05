SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Health officials announced the 12th resident to test positive for COVID-19 is an 80-year old woman who is a resident of Shelbyville Manor.

She was tested May 6 when symptoms began and has been in isolation since then. As a precaution, all staff and residents are being tested.

Of the eleven other cases in the county, one is deceased; nine have been released from isolation and one is isolated at home.