MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Health officials announced the death of a tenth resident from COVID-19. The patient was a woman in her 60s.

Authorities reiterate the need to limit exposure and go about daily life as though one is at risk of contracting the disease. Stay at home if possible, wear face coverings when in public, wash hands thoroughly and often, disinfect frequently touched items and keep track of physical daily health.